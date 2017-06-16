It is sad to see it come to this, but the right wing pundits and politicians breeding fear and living off the fear have a lot to do with this. Still the numbers show this does not amount to near the violence from the fanatics on the right wing. Fanatics, no matter what side, are not a stabilizing factor in our country today. To bad some want to hate more than learn.
Fact Check: Is Left-Wing Violence Rising? : NPR
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Fri Jun 16, 2017 4:21 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment