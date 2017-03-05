Questions for Conservatives

"Was that your hand?"

I am waiting for the constituents of these not so civil servants to realize that the main goal of their politicians now is to consolidate their power and rule over the country. Then again, I hear a lot of disdain for the basic rights of others coming from that side of the political spectrum. Question is do they think that it is impossible for them to do it? They do realize that Germany was a form of democracy before being a fascist state don't they? One party got the power in Germany, then the resulting power grab left Hitler on top of the heap of bodies he left in his wake. Hitler lacked the morality that kept his rivals from assassinating their political foes. Do they realize that when they help these politicians consolidate their power, that they will be next in line? None of us are any different from the other in their eyes, that is a fact shown to be true by their own actions. They only feed us shit and keep us in the dark, like mushrooms. Then they open the door when they want something from us. What have any of these men done for us? Not much at all. They propose cutting domestic side of budget to make us more ignorant and less aware of the world at large, then add it to the military side because, in Mattis' own words, "He will need more bullets now". Their known contact with Russia at a time when it was known Russia was meddling in our domestic affairs. Don't they see that every action taken by this administration has been to create more divide and diversion in our country? It is almost as if they are trying to cause a civil war that will leave us weak. Do they know how much suffering it would cause in our country. Death, disease, starvation, all would ensue should such a civil war occur. Maybe that is why the FBI and Intel community are being tight fisted.

All I know is it looks like a soft coup to me. They are turning citizens against each other. They are insuring more despair by cutting domestic spending big time in favor of more guns and tanks when supposedly we had more then we needed with bunch of M1 Abrams tank a few years back the military didn't want to take delivery of. Does cutting domestic spending sound like an "America first" attitude? They are enacting policies that most Americans do not agree with and saying this was why they were elected. Is this truly why they were elected? I'm not calling out conservative voters. Clearly there is corruption on both sides to a degree, and we all have to clean the dishes before we make the meal so to speak. I am not asking conservatives to even think as I do, that would require them to take the same lessons in life that I have learned and learning the same things form them. That is not possible for anyone. I am merely asking conservatives to really stop and take stock of what is going on. The election is over, the swamp seems to be growing, the jobs are still leaving, the rich are still getting richer, the poor are still getting poorer, the politicians are still acting like aristocracy and not civil servants.

Many of you are telling your elected official to do their jobs, and that is excellent news. We need to keep at them on the basics of what we want them to do, how we want them to behave, and what is important to us, because they work for us. They don't work for multi national, power hungry, greedy, nation killing billionaires that want to remake our country for their profit. There are good billionaires out there, but judge them by action, not word. The democrats got rid of Debbie Wasserman-Shultz when we found out she was conspiring for Hillary in the primaries. Hillary paid her political price as well, even after she apologized for it. Imagine that, she took responsibility for it eventually, and apologized. I just wish both sides would police themselves with the fervency they police the other side. It would definitely make for more ethical governance.