Love triangle? Putin-Wikileak-Trump?

Recently, it has come to the attention of the world that two of Trump's top campaign advisor, Manafort and Gates, have close money ties to Russia and the Pro-Russian Ukrainians.

http://www.nytimes.com/2016/08/15/us/politics/paul-manafort-ukraine-donald-trump.html?_r=0

It has also been noted that the founder of wikileaks, Julian Assange, having been a talk show host for Russia Today, a Kremlin backed "news" organization, has been rather lopsided when getting involved in U.S. politics vs. the politics of Russia. Even to the extent of accepting hacked emails from Russia. The connection gets even tighter when you take into account that Edward Snowden, who sought out Wikileaks in order to make public his ill gotten goods, is now given asylum in Russia because of a deal made through wikileaks.

Everyone that has a brain would know that organized crime still exists in New York. The extent to which Trump's involvement with them seems to go way beyond the "protection money" most developers would have had to pay them. According to an investigative reporter who authored a book about these connections, He actually sought out a relationship with the mob. This tidbit is only added to show the extent Trump will go to make money, and how many devils he will deal with in order to profit. Given this example and those in his circle closely tied to the Russia, it is not a stretch to think him capable of underhanded dealings with Putin who uses the Russian mob as a sort of foreign service. I just wonder what the Mafia in New York would have to say about that, or do they play nice with the Russian mob in New York?

http://www.cnn.com/2015/07/31/politics/trump-mob-mafia/index.html

Even if none of these things are related, it gives me pause when I hear Trump praising Putin. I imagine that he would lift the sanctions imposed on Russian for invading the Crimea if he ever got into office. I imagine his I.R.S. audit might disappear if he was made president. I hear him talk about how he might dissolve NATO, a desire that is only mirrored by the Russian "president" Putin. I also have to wonder how many of us he would sell off for his own benefit, since his actions and speech before his candidacy show him to have little to no respect for anything, or anyone that does not bear his name. He admittedly bribed officials, which makes him the opposite side of the same coin, and you expect him fix to this in our politics? The U.S. has the propensity for great acts of humanity and kindness, but I tell you that men like this have never catalyst for such acts. I have given but a few representations of the fox in the henhouse, why don't you give the diligence I have given and actually look deeper into the candidate you chose, and see if he is truly worthy of your zealotry.