Don't be such a nihilist. I tell myself in the back of my mind when I see the next illogical, ignorant, intolerant, or just plain illegal, things that I see out there promoting more hate, more violence, more ignorance, and complete disregard for another person exercising both their god given right to choose, and the right to enjoy life like everyone else. It makes me angry and frustrated, that many don't see where this type of fanatical behavior has led our world in the past.

To me, I see more than half the country is about to put a social democrat in office. Does anyone remember what pulled us out of the great depression and set our country up for it's future prosperity? It was stark social reforms that made it possible. The banks need to be broken up, so they can never gamble someone's savings account on the stock market. Wall street itself needs to be put on a leash, or other countries will continue to be suspicious of our dealings, and the people of this country can have more confidence in them. The Banks and Corporate America would have people believe that is the sloth of the few that is tearing this country apart and in their (above said "people") xenophobia for anyone other than those like them, they accept this while remaining hateful towards those they know nothing about. Meanwhile, all the time, it is their greed that caused your fears for the future. The poor did not break into your 401k and strip it clean. The poor did not shut down a factory that was more of a family tradition. The poor didn't care what Saddam Hussein was doing half way around the globe. The poor did not pack up their Industry and move it to another country, and expect to sell the goods back to the country that made them rich.. tax free. The poor and elderly, disabled mentally and/or physically, have very little real affect on their lives yet they still seem to want to blame them for their troubles.

Who would have thought Bernie would gather the support he has!?People are realizing that this country, instead of seeing the signs it has already gone to far to the right, we need to over compensate now, or we will swing so far right wing it will mirror other authoritarian governments. I don't know about you, but I was brought up to defend those meeker than myself, a tenant that I believe has a basis in most every religion. It is for this reason that I cannot and will not believe that any road to prosperity could lie over the backs of those who have nothing, It is both statically and morally a bankrupt ideal. Either way, If we allow these banking institutions and ethically corrupt corporations to collude in our government any more, they will strip our country to the bone and move to the next country to rape. They have no patriotism, they have no sense of obligation, or loyalty for the country, Not all of these institutions fit this mold of course, but when they do, it will be too late, and Those that worship these G.reedy O.ld P.ricks will finally understand for themselves, what blind faith has cost the human race throughout history.

I am voting for Bernie, not just because I can see that he is right, but because his election will send a message to talking heads for Mega Corps, and Mega Banks in Washington that they can no longer sell our country off to the greediest bidder. These G.reedy O.ld P.ricks are most afraid of what his election means, so of course they don't think he will win, of course the poles they use show he is down, of course "By the People, For the People" sounds like a socialist term to them. You wouldn't expect them, a corporation, to go against their own interests would you?

I can not tell you how important this election is. It is not so much about political party as it is about where our country will go at this crucial cross point. Will "We the People" put a stop to this raping of our resources, both human and economic? Will we stop allowing them to blind us with hatred of petty differences in each other? Will we realize that it is not our own morals we need to fix, but the desperation caused by the lack of morals and ethics in Washington and Wall st. None of this negativity towards each other was as prevalent before they put the squeeze on us, and humans are prone to some dastardly things when they are desperate. Where are the leaders that see governance is a responsibility, rather than a right? I can only name a few that have tried to honestly and faithfully carry out their sworn duties. The others talk out of their asses and are trying to get you to think their breath smells good, trying like hell to get you to hate another human being because they differ from you. "Hey over here, look at the left hand so you won't see what the right hand is doing". Oldest trick in the book, remember when you used it on your friends? Here is a little logic. Usually, the ones that are going around and pointing fingers, are doing nothing to solve any problems. Remember that when someone tries to talk you up to hating someone else you do not know. Like, I don't know, your leadership, politicians, yes even your temple, church, or mosque. Those people are usually trying to use your ignorance, and feed you with lies and half truths, in order to use you to their own ends.

Like I said....Bernie! It is time to break these private interests up. It had been done a few times already in our nations history and if it killed us then, we wouldn't be here now. It is time we told Washington that leadership with integrity is what we want. Not some bloated fat cats feeding at the trough of Wall st., trying to shame us all into believing they are the moral and upright American. Their mantra is greed, and their logic is twisted into believing you give the greedy more money and believe somehow the piss they have been pouring over others is going to turn to real gold. That is not Naivety, it is a lie. I suppose if we don't do something about it now, then we will deserve the fate of second world nation status they will leave us with. Believe me that, is where we are heading.