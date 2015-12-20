Does Trump really have any friends?

I have been thinking about the way Trump tries to justify his divisive and dangerous rhetoric. When this man goes on stage and spouts off his un-American rhetoric to the droves of sheep coming to see him, he always falls back on this...." I have many friends that are Black, Jewish, Muslim, Russian, Ukrainian, etc, ad naseum." My view of his personality and the way he treats others is that he has no friends, he has a lot of sycophants but I truly doubt he has many real friends.

Let's face it, if Trump was an average American looking for friends, most of us would be turned off by his big mouth and his inability to say he was wrong. The way he has attacked and tried to destroy those that do not agree with him, shows me that he does not have the capability to accept criticism, and can therefore have no real friends. Friends tell you things you may not like to hear because you need to hear it. If he truly had friends from many of these groups, he would not be generalizing their culture the way he is doing.

To sum Trump up... He has a real problem admitting he is wrong, He lashes out vindictively towards those that do not agree with his lies, He brags endlessly about how much money he has made off of the misery of New Yorkers, and he does not base his rhetoric on any empirical evidence at all. In short he is a spoiled rotten child that never grew up, that has never known hard times. I'll bet anyone that he has most of the personality flaws that Hitler had, and psychologically speaking has no business running a free society.