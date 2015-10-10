News of the Wackos

It has been rather eventful in conservative circles lately. In fact, you could say it must be mating season for the baboons, because of all the large red asses. It seems that John Boner decided to jump in the dingy and head off in his own direction from the one this ship has been taking, and the republicans are trying to force Paul Ryan to take his place by invoking the tired ole "fall on your sword for us" rhetoric. Paul Ryan was pretty resolute in his "hard no" to their suggestion, but the republicans, much like children throwing a tantrum, are used to getting what they want from one of their own. We will be waiting to see if he will cave and do something to try and bail the ship out with so many members bailing in muddled water of the worst of our history. McCarthy decided not to take the job soon after one of the Koch funded foundation decided to oppose him. I truly wonder what dirt they had on him to get him to back down. Paul Ryan it seems is not a stupid man, he has all the cold callousness of a republican wonder boy but, he lacks the desire to be head of the asylum. Who could blame him knowing that these inmates would turn on him in a second.

In other news, the candidate that Republicans knew they would be facing in 2016 has seen some relief after Kevin McCarthy admitted to using tax payer money to go on a political witch hunt and try to reduce Hillary Clinton's poll numbers long before the 2016 elections. After countless investigations, they found out that Clinton had a private E-mail server. Most people would think "big deal" but not our intrepid right wingers. They leaked, misinformed, and spread out right lies in a bid to destroy Mrs. Clinton politically. It seemed the Republicans would not even accept that one of their own didn't find much, they had to bring another in to take his place. This was most likely just a bid to refresh this entire tired B.S. What they are finding out is that their own members are to stupid to keep their mouths shut about their illegal actions. Now, there are charges being filed against many of the 47 teabaggers that dreamed this up. My guess is that they will turn on each other like a bunch of rabid dogs.

In other news, our President Obama went to yet another city in our country to console the families of victims and offer himself as their champion. Of course there was the usual small amount of slack-jawed chicken littles on hand to protest his being there. I find it sad how their racial hatred would supersede the grief of those in their own town. The Presidents speech was well thought out and at no time did he once say "ban on all guns" or anything like that yet for some reason people decided he was coming "to take our guns away". For God's sake, you would think it was their first born or something. I expect those gun owners that are so rabid that they will oppose anything to mitigate the deaths until the majority has had enough of this childishness and sends the government to actually take their guns. Really, that is the only logical outcome the way people are acting now.

Meanwhile, Trump is still on the circuit spouting his same over reaching and asinine ideas across America. One thing stands out, his poll numbers are stuck at 20 to 25 percent. Judging by this and the subject matter of his candidacy, I can only say that this is the 25 percent the Republicans should not have been pandering to in the first place, but in the words of Trump "what can you do". This is what all the gerrymandering has done for the Republicans. It has drowned out the more sane voices in this party and given voice to the lowest common denominator. If I was a moderate republican I would feel abandoned right now. My advice to them is to leave the party before they are judged by the bigoted company they keep. They say that this is the party my grandparents voted for...to that I say it is not.

That's all for now, but I would like to leave you all with these words of wisdom. The Republican party has done it's best to sew chaos in Washington, and now that they are reaping chaos, let them have it. Let them die by the sword they have lived the last 7 years on.