If I Am to Believe This

The right likes to run around exclaiming "America is under attack" from just about everyone that this minority of our country disagrees with. If I am to believe we are under attack, I would have to see who is causing the most damage to our country right now. Is it under attack from people that want healthcare? That really looks absurd doesn't it. Is it under attack from the LGBT people in our country? Why does it bother some people so much when others want to enjoy the rights that they do? Is it under attack by African Americans? Again, if you aren't racist, then why does it bother you to afford the same rights and respect you enjoy in this country? The right says their freedoms are under attack. I have seen no bills taking your guns, although if you aren't part of the solution, then you will be part of the problem. Their freedom of speech is under attack. No, we just want you to take responsibility for what you say.. you say bigoted remarks, you are a bigot. Their religion is under attack. This is laughable considering the only religion that is trying to subvert equality for all Americans is theirs. So what has the right wingers seen actually with their own eyes to make them think this? I have to say, not much. It mostly goes back to those they listen to that preach intolerance in the name of a religion that was founded on tolerance. They long for an America that never existed. Some of the things they say and do would have our founding fathers rolling in their graves. There is one thing I would like to tell those on the right that still think for themselves. You need to get out of that party. It is being driven by oppressive,bigotted people that think all our problems are caused by a black president. really, how stupid is that? All having a black president did was to pull all of these closet racists and bigots out of their closets for all to see, guess which side of the isle they sit on. If you do not want to be judged by the company you keep, I suggest you leave that party before you are judged with the same prejudice logic that these bigots use against others. If a few of them are bigots, they must all be bigots.The same logic of all black are criminal because a few are. Otherwise, you can reap what others have sewn for you. So, if I am to believe this country is under attack from within, I would have to say it is from the party that shuts down the government, does not vote on jobs bills during a recession, takes food from the mouths of hungry American elderly children, disabled, so that they can give a tax break to those with no trouble feeding themselves. Is that logical? Tries to make it the presidents fault for Syria when they would not vote for it in the first place. tries to tell their constiuents that money matters are the presidents fault, when congress holds the purse strings. If you don't see it by now, I doubt you ever will, but you will be judged by those who's company you keep.