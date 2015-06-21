The growing militant "Christian" movement in america

There is, no one would deny, a growing militant aspect to the way many "Christians" seem to be showing their faith these days. It also seems to be coming from one particular type of "Christian". I use my quotation marks, because personally I believe that that type of "Christian" is such under name only. First, I should let it be said that I try to be a faithful person to what my beliefs are of right and wrong. These beliefs are also tempered with the fact that we were all given free will and the right to choose, whether you think it is divine right or the right of existence inherent to all human beings. If it harms others in society as a whole, it is bad or evil.

It seems that the Leadership of this type of "Christian" is fueling their hatred of another person because of race, cultural, or lifestyle differences. Often these differences have no direct effect on their lives as a whole. The only defense they have for these hatreds is that it somehow offends their faith or their god. They seem to use the sin that they profess to hate as a tag to generalize and marginalize their fellow man and make an entire group of human beings easier to hate. This objectifies people so they will not have to get to know the person, making them more of an object to hate instead of a person. The terrorists that use Islam to promote violence are doing the very same thing.

The Religion today is being hijacked, by politicians that are being elected (mainly republican), and church leaders, that would use it as a means of control instead of a path of enlightenment. The other day a politician named Gohmert told a crowd a of blindly obedient "Christians"... "The Buddhists, Muslim,and Hindus, can live here but do not try to take this country away from Christians". Also, there was a Texas Pastor who stated he would burn himself to death if gay marriage was legal in all 50 states. The pastor would never burn himself, but one of the blindly obedient in his congregation might. Both of these comments are tailored by the so called leaders to fuel more division and violent act in America by telling those that would listen that this somehow affects their average ordinary existence. It does not.

If a fellow American finds happiness in something that you do not approve of, then fine, don't approve. That is your right. However, if it does not affect your life or the lives of others, then mind your own business and let god decide. He is the judge is he not? " If thine eye offend thee, pluck it out". In other words...mind your own business and let other pursue their happiness, it will make you more happy too. Your marriage license was not given to you by god. It neither has the signature of god nor the emissary of god. So what is it to you if a government says they are married? If a marriage by your standards is not consecrated unless it is with a Preacher in the "eyes of god", then what matters a piece of paper to you saying two women or men have married each other? Not to mention Jesus himself said to all of us "violence begets violence". Whether or not you think it to be divine wisdom or the observations of a very wise and intelligent man, it was still one of the smartest and insightful wisdoms of the ages.

These politicians that are wrapping themselves in the Shroud of Turin, are only trying to use your objectified hatred of other Americans so you are too busy to see, they and those that can buy them are the ones ruining our country. Many are now too blinded by their hatred, to see the real enemy is ignorance. My faith helps me to overcome my ignorance, because to me it is about acceptance, not intolerance, it is about respect, not antagonism, it is about compassion, not oppression, it is about love, not hate. I learn more about those around me, in that way and the more I learn the less ignorant of others I am.

I do not blame those that follow these so called leaders for the outcomes of these oppressive ways, because let's face it, there are a lot of sheep in the world. I blame the shepherds, the leaders that would use these sheep's ignorance as a tool for their own ends and their own profit. Blind obedience was never a tenant of Jesus'. It reads more like to me he was trying to get people to think,to learn, and to fish for themselves. To show us that an open mind and heart is the only path to enlighten ourselves and rise above our fears, hates and ignorance.